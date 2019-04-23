MACUNGIE — Joan Phillips Naylor, 89, previously of Macungie, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, surrounded by her children after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.

Joan was born in Kingston to the late Dr. C. Hayden and Joyce (Whineray) Phillips. She grew up in Trucksville and graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Forty Fort, in 1948. Joan married the late Donald C. Naylor in 1948. She and Don were transferred to various locations in Pennsylvania, Vermont and New York by Don's work, Moore Business Forms. Together they enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, fishing and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Joan worked part-time as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert Romig in Quakertown and Dr. Ron Heaton in Rutland, Vt. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed cooking, gardening and reading, in addition to the outdoors.

Joan is survived by her children, Donna Van Cott, of Macungie, Barbara Wimmer and husband Dennis, of Quakertown, Ellen Barchet and husband John, of Clifton, Va., and David and wife April, of Joppa, Md.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother Roger and sister Anne Ray.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, from the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, with a calling hours preceding the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Private interment will be in Dennison Cemetery, Forty Forty.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Phoebe Ministries, Richland Health Care Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18955.

www.nauglefcs.com