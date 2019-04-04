HUNLOCK CREEK — Joan Roberts, 90, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 21019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a brief illness.

Born April 16, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Cora Wilcox Gregory.

Joan married Chester Roberts and shared 64 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 1, 2010.

She was a member of International Ladies Garment Workers Union and worked in the dress factories in Sweet Valley and Huntington Mills for many years until retiring. She was a lifelong member of Oakdale United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, played piano and was secretary for the women's organization. She loved to sew, craft and keep a garden.

In addition to her husband, Chester, Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Sutton.

Surviving is a daughter, Donna Edwards and husband Joseph, of Millstone Township, N.J.; granddaughters, Megan Petrushun and husband, Erik, and Meredith White and husband, Orion; a grandson, Joseph Edwards; great-grandchildren, Haley and Avery Petrushun and Cora and Bennett White; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Sutton; as well as nieces, nephews and her dear friend and caretaker, Linda Archavage.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Rd., Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Roger C. Noss Jr., her pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

A viewing and period of visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.