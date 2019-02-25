Times Leader Obituaries
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Joan Reese
WILKES-BARRE — Joan S. Reese, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her home. She was born July 26, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late James and Sarah McCabe Smith. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and was employed as a teaching assistant for special education students in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District for over 25 years. A member of St. Benedict's Parish, she enjoyed bowling, playing in the neighborhood card club, Queen of Hearts, and also was a Girl Scout Leader. Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her kind and gentle heart made the world a better place.

Surviving are her husband, William Reese, with whom she would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on June 9, 2019; daughters, Debbie Pesotski and her husband, Ed, Sharon Segeda and her husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Edward, Jeffrey, and Billy Pesotski; Tommy and Kelly Segeda; great-granddaughter Lily Nesbitt; nieces, the Reese girls, Maureen, Mollie, Nancie and Jackie; her best friend, Nancy Reinard; longtime family friend, Joe Davis, extended family Marissa Kenakoski, Christal Kelly, and Mary Nesbitt. The family would like to thank the care givers of Residential Healthcare for the care that they provided.

The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.

Memorial donations may be made to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
