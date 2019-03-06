MOOSIC — Joan Sobuta, 80, of Moosic, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home. Joan was born in Taylor on June 7, 1938. She was the daughter of the late John and Irma (Pascalini) Rychleski.

Joan was a graduate of Old Forge High School and was employed by Topps Chewing Gum in Duryea for over 30 years. Joan enjoyed shopping, card games and playing bingo. She also enjoyed doing work around her home with her son and daughter.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald Sobuta.

Surviving is her son, Thomas Sobuta, of Maynard, Mass; daughter Barbara Shemanski, of Moosic; grandchildren Andy Sobuta and his wife, Brianna, of Mass., Jennifer King and her husband, Tim, of Vt., and Crystle Shemanski, of Moosic.

Private interment will be held at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca.