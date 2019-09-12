HANOVER TWP. — Joan W. Kaufer, 89, of Hanover Township, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, at Guardian Health Care in Nanticoke.

She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine Williams and a 1947 graduate of Hanover High School. She was employed by Bell Telephone/Verizon for 49 years.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death in 1989 by Chet, her husband of 41 years.

She will truly be missed by her children, Donna (Jim) Liberty, Kathy (Jeff) Davis and Chet (Donna) Kaufer; grandchildren Chet (Jill) Kaufer, Matt Kaufer and girlfriend Britney Fisher and Andrew Kaufer; and great-grandchildren Maverick and Melania Kaufer.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Joan's friend, Tom Mendygral, for all of his help and kindness to her over many years.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to or to in Philadelphia.