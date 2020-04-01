UTAH — Joan Yostrum, devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend, has gone to be with her Lord on March 26, 2020. She was 84 years old. She was born June 14, 1935, in Plymouth, to John Pizcak and Mary Bochnia Pizcak. She grew up in Plymouth.

Joan was married to Edward Yostrum, May 30, 1959, until his death March 14, 2006. She lived for 50 years in Inkerman, until she decided to move to Lehi, Utah, to be closer to her son, ex-daughter-in-law and her grandchildren.

She had two sons, Edward Jr., who preceded her in death Jan. 26, 2006, and James A. Yostrum. In addition, she is survived by her three grandchildren: James, Rachel and David, plus her ex-daughter-in-law, Patricia A. Yostrum.

Joan was a devout Catholic-Christian. She was a prayer warrior who never missed a day to spend time with the Lord. Joan was the nicest person you would ever meet. She always had a smile on her face, and had a kind word for all. Joan always put others ﬁrst.

She was a fan of the Phillies, Eagles, Penn State and whatever sports teams her boys and grandchildren played.

In her youth, she played basketball and softball, and was a 1953 Graduate of Plymouth High School. She attended college at Luzerne County Community College, attending college in her 50s.

Joan loved food, particularly desserts, and all kinds of social events.

Her ﬁnal wish was to be cremated, and her remains to be interred next to her husband at St. Mary's Cemetery in Plymouth. Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah, will prepare her remains to be cremated for her son to transport to her burial plot, once the travel restrictions are lifted. At that time, a memorial service will be arranged in Pittston.

Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com