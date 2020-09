WEST SCRANTON — JoAnn (Anderson) Ward, age 77, of West Scranton, died Sept. 3, 2020. Services have been scheduled for 12 p.m. Thursday at the Fairview Memorial Park Mausoleum, Elmhurst Twp. JoAnn hated black, so please dress colorfully! Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.