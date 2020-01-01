MOUNTAIN TOP — JoAnn Yaple, of Mountain Top, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Geisinger, Danville.

Born in Johnson City, New York, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Theresa Rinaldi McDonald and was a pharmacist technician at Geisinger Hospital prior to retirement. She loved baking, spending time with family and would be found antiquing and going to flea markets in her spare time.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Yaple; sons David, Jason and Robert Gingell; grandchildren Tawnie, Karey, Nicole, Taylor, Clarissa; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Finley and brothers, Jim and Bill McDonald.

Funeral service will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, and 8:45 a.m. until service time Friday.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information.