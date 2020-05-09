Joanne M. Viti
1941 - 2020
WEST PITTSTON — Joanne M. Viti, 79, of West Pittston, passed away on Sunday, April 12, at Geisinger Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. Born in Pittston on Jan. 7, 1941, Joanne was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Caputo Carfelo. She worked as a Human Resource Representative for First Eastern Bank, and, until her retirement, she ran the Maiers Bakery Store on Pierce Street in Kingston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Murray Jarosky and Melio Viti, and her sister, Mary Teresa Russo. She is survived by her nephew, Dr. Joseph Vito Russo and his wife, Elaine, of Gainesville, Fla.; cousins, Teresa Popielarski, of Plains; Max Popielarski, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Jo Anna Popielarski, of Wilmington, Del.; Alison Hart and husband, Ryan, of Swarthmore; Joan Tabone and husband, John, of West Pittston; Noreen Derenick, of Clarks Summit; step-daughter, Lucy Viti; along with a very close extended family and many loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Joanne's grandparents, with whom she will lay in rest, came from Benedetto, Italy. She had an affinity to all things Italian. She traveled to Italy several times and loved discovering her family's roots. Joanne was a strong, kind and extremely generous person. She was always there for her family and friends without hesitation and expected nothing in return. She loved her family more than life and cherished spending time with them. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at Geisinger Wyoming Valley especially her hospice nurse, Lorri, for the exceptional care they gave to Joanne while she was a patient. Donations can be made in her name to St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen or the SPCA. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements were by Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
