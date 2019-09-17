Dr. Jody J. Kubicki, 49, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 26, 1969, to Jay F. and Gladys J. (Llewellyn) Kubicki.

Jody grew up in Wilkes-Barre. He graduated from GAR Memorial High School in 1988. After graduation, he attended the University of Scranton, where he received his degree in biology. Jody went on to attend Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, where he earned his DPM and became a board certified surgeon. Jody started his own practice, Kubicki Podiatry, in 2004, where he worked until present. Jody married Kristin Gonda on May 9, 1997, and was married for 20 years.

He was an avid Penn State fan and football fan in general. He loved to listen to music and be outdoors. Jody was often seen running with his dog, Eli, to the Briar Creek Lake.

Jody was preceded in death by his father, Jay F. Kubicki; and his brother, Kevin L. Kubicki.

He is survived by his mother, Gladys J. (Llewellyn) Kubicki; his brother, Jay, and sister-in-law Kelly Kubicki, of York; his sister-in-law, Leslie Kubicki-Bradbury and her husband, Scott Bradbury, of Lancaster; his aunt, Joyce Kubicki, of York; his nieces, Kaitlyn Kubicki and Danielle Goodling; his nephews, Kameron Kubicki, Kade Kubicki and Joseph Lerley; great-nephews Carter and Grayson; and lastly, his lifelong friend and business partner, Dr. John Guerriero, and family, of Berwick.

A memorial service will be held in Berwick at a later date.

Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 E. Market St., York, is assisting with arrangements.