1/
Johanna B. (Sebolka) Zomerfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Johanna B. (Sebolka) Zomerfeld, 87, a guest at River Run Nursing Home, Kingston, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at River Run.

Born Oct. 21, 1932, in Kingston she was the daughter of late Frank and Mary Shinal Sebolka. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Steven J. Zomerfeld Sr.; son, Steven Jr.; brothers, Frank Sebolka, George Sebolka, and Thomas Sebolka; and sister, Mary Mullin.

Surviving are her children, Donald and wife Ann, of North Carolina, Eugene, of Washington State, Donna Zomerfeld, of Courtdale, Richard and Karen, of Courtdale, Marie Klocek and Raymond, of Drums, Johanna Zomerfeld (Sebolka).

Johanna had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Johanna died six days before her 88th birthday. She spent the last four years at River Run Rehab and Nursing Center in Kingston. The majority of her life was spent in Larksville and Parsons, with her husband and family.

She retired from Carter Rubber Shoe Factory and Leslie Fay Dress Factory. She loved spending time with her children, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with enjoying her passion of working on the family farm. One of her many hobbies was collecting and selling antiques and collectables. Johanna will be buried in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover, with her family members. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 18, 2020
Donna
October 18, 2020
Joanne will be sadly missed by her children grandchildren and all her family. God has taken her home to rest with her husband Steve her son Steven and her granddaughter Stephanie. May you all have a grand reunion and may you all Rest in Peace. Love and miss you❤
Donna Zomerfeld
October 18, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to Donna and all her family on the loss of of her mother-in-law.
Theresa Wyzinski
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved