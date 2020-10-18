KINGSTON — Johanna B. (Sebolka) Zomerfeld, 87, a guest at River Run Nursing Home, Kingston, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at River Run.

Born Oct. 21, 1932, in Kingston she was the daughter of late Frank and Mary Shinal Sebolka. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Steven J. Zomerfeld Sr.; son, Steven Jr.; brothers, Frank Sebolka, George Sebolka, and Thomas Sebolka; and sister, Mary Mullin.

Surviving are her children, Donald and wife Ann, of North Carolina, Eugene, of Washington State, Donna Zomerfeld, of Courtdale, Richard and Karen, of Courtdale, Marie Klocek and Raymond, of Drums, Johanna Zomerfeld (Sebolka).

Johanna had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Johanna died six days before her 88th birthday. She spent the last four years at River Run Rehab and Nursing Center in Kingston. The majority of her life was spent in Larksville and Parsons, with her husband and family.

She retired from Carter Rubber Shoe Factory and Leslie Fay Dress Factory. She loved spending time with her children, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with enjoying her passion of working on the family farm. One of her many hobbies was collecting and selling antiques and collectables. Johanna will be buried in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover, with her family members. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.