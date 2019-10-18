WYOMING — Johanna (Fereck) McCawley, 82, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Lackawanna County Health Care Center, Peckville. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 61 years, Thomas McCawley Sr. The couple were married on April 26, 1958.

Born on Aug. 22, 1937, and raised in Port Griffith, Johanna was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Stachokus) Fereck. She went to St. John the Baptist School before graduating high school from the former Jenkins Township High School.

For over two decades, she worked for Continental Cigars of West Pittston. She returned to St. John's School as a cafeteria cook before last working as a personal care aide at Wesley Village prior to her retirement.

Johanna was an amazing cook and baker who loved to crochet. Once retired, she enjoyed playing video games and was always up for watching a good horror flick. Possessing an admirable work ethic and a heart of gold, she's best described as a genuinely good woman who will be forever missed.

Her family would like to thank the entire Lackawanna Health Care Center's staff, especially those in wing B2, for the months of tremendous care given to both Johanna and her husband.

She is also survived by her sons, Ken McCawley and wife Tracy, of Scranton, and Tom McCawley and wife Donna ,of San Francisco, California; four grandchildren, Jesse, Ella, Amelia and Tristan McCawley; her dear cousin who she considered a sister, Patricia "Patty" Falvo, of Pittston; and her beloved pups, Molly and Peanut.

A blessing service with burial at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Johanna's name to the Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center's Resident Fund, c/o 260 Terrace Drive, Peckville, PA 18452.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.