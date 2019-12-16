WEST NANTICOKE — John A. Barry, 56, of West Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

John worked for Luzerne County Correctional Facility for 17 years, working his way up in rank from Corrections Officer to Lieutenant. He worked for American Asphalt in excess of 10 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. For 35 years, he was dedicated member of the Tilbury Fire and Rescue, West Nanticoke, serving in many positions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Ethel Wolever Barry; uncle, Harold Wolever; and aunt and uncle Martin and Janet Wolever Montgommery.

Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Gina Chiovera Barry; son, Jonathan Barry; daughter, Melissa Minnick, husband, John; granddaughter, Raelynn Nash; brother, Doug, wife, Dawn Marie Sipple Barry; sister, Joyce Barry; nephews, Chris Barry and Jeff Jones; great-nephew, Jason Yocum; cousins, Sue Montgomery, husband Barry, and Cassandra Skoras; and pet, friend and companion Chauncey.

Private services will be held at the convenience the family from the Yeosock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County.