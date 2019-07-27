PLAINS TWP. — John A. Kotlowski Sr., 59, of Plains Township, died July 25, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Margaret George, of Wilkes-Barre, and Anthony Kotlowski, of Pittston.

John attended Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed at the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority for 25 years in operations. He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed going to car shows and auctions, and was an avid NASCAR Fan.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife and best friend, the former JoAnn Timko, of Plains, son John Kotlowski Jr. and his wife, Crystal, of Plains, daughter Jill Foster, grandchildren Payton and Laila Foster, sister Joanne Recht, of Naples, Fla., and his best buddy, Oscar.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with Father Kenneth Seegar, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

For additional information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.