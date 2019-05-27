NANTICOKE — John A. Norkitis, 84, life-long resident of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Sheatown.

Born July 2, 1934, he was a son of the late Anthony and Marcella Mackewicz Norkitis. In 1956 John enlisted with the Army Reserves and served with the Military Police in France from 1957 to 1959. He was employed by Freider's Cigar Mill as a mechanic for many years and retired as the sexton at the former Westminster Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre, after 23 years.

He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and previously St. Mary of Czestochowa Church where he was a member of the Usher's Club and was actively involved with their bazaars for many years.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many trips to Quebec and the Poconos. Later in life, he would fish Harveys Lake, Sylvan lake and Brady's Pond with his grandson, John.

Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Anna Norkitis; a brother, Edward and wife, Geraldine, of Harleysville; a stepson, John F. Kerestes and wife, Sandra, of Drums; grandchildren, Robin Laack, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brooke Yaffe, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and John G. Kerestes, of Nanticoke; great-grandchildren, Hunter Laack and Sydney and Miles Yaffe; a nephew, Michael Norkitis and wife, Arlene, of Oregon and a niece, Jacqueline Petery and husband Jan, of Schwenksville.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash and the Rev. Roger C. Noss Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A viewing and period of visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.