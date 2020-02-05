PLAINS TWP. — John A. Andrejko, 84, of the Hudson section of Plains Township, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, while in the care of the Commonwealth General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born on April 27, 1935, in Hughestown, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Viola Azarsky Andrejko.

John was a graduate of the Hanover High School Class of 1954. After graduating he joined the United States Navy and served a tour on the U.S.S. Canberra (CAG-2). During his service he attained the rank of an E-3 Seaman.

John was honorably discharged and returned to the valley and was employed by Mary Macintosh Laundry, Wilkes-Barre, where he worked as a salesman for the next fourteen years.

During this time, on April 30, 1960, John married the former Mary Ann Bonetski. Together they settled in the Hudson section of Plains Township and started a family, raising their two sons, John Paul and Jeffrey. This year the couple would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

In 1972, John took a new job as the laundry supervisor at the White Haven Clinic where he was employed and retired from in 1997.

During his retirement, John enjoyed spending the majority of his days with his grandchildren who he adored. He also found time to coach little league, take in a round of golf with his sons or watching a ball game of one of his favorite Philly teams (The Phillies, Eagles, or the 76ers).

John was a past member of the St. Joseph's Parish, Hudson, until the church merger with his current parish Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents; sisters Ann Kraynak and Viola Andrejko; and brother Leo Andrejko.

Surviving are his wife Mary Ann, at home; sons John Paul, Plains Township, and Jeffrey and his wife, Annmarie, Plains Township; brothers Paul and his wife Audrey, Shavertown, Steven, Wilkes-Barre; sisters Charlotte Kratz and her husband, Carl, Plymouth, and Christine Andrejko, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Ashley, Julia and Joshua Andrejko; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for John will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, with the Rev. John Lambert, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with military honors. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

For online condolences to the family and for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com