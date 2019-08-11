KINGSTON — John Anthony Bonetski Jr., 63, of Kingston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Aug. 11, 2019.

He was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and raised in South Wilkes-Barre until the 1972 Agnes Flood. John then resided in Trucksville with his mom, brother and sisters until he married. He was employed at Andy Perugino's Restaurant in Luzerne for 35 years. He assisted in daily operation of the restaurant. He then went on to work at Dan Flood Towers, Kingston. He was the Janitorial Custodian of daily operations, maintaining the building until his retirement. John loved fishing at Frances Slocum Park at sunrise, collecting classic car models, and wolf and dog art. He loved westerns, crossword puzzles and his job at Dan Flood Towers. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July. He loved celebrating with his family and friends setting off lots of fireworks. John was a happy good man and loved to make people laugh, a truly kind hearted man who loved God, his family and friends.

John is the son of the late John Anthony Bonetski Sr.; and brother of the late Sandra-Bonetski Krivenko He is survived by his mother, Sylvia M. Stevens, Bonetski, Suhockey, Trucksville; his children, Alberta and Johnathan and grandchildren; brother, Brian Bonetski and wife Beverly; nieces, Jennifer Wintersteen and husband Ryan, Emma; sisters, Diane Demnicki and husband Andrew and nephew Jason; Lisa Klimaitis and husband Ed; Lori Stevens; Sylvia Decker and husband Dan and niece Ashley; nephew Craig Bonetski and wife Michelle; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins CMC officiating. Interment will be in St, Mary Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To leave a message of condolence for his family please visit www.betzjastremski.com. A special thank you to his doctors and nurses for their dedication.