BRISTOW, Va. — John "Jack" Anthony Groholski Sr., 86, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home in Bristow, Va.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61½ years, Annette (Toni); four children, JoAnn and husband Don, Debra, John and Susan and husband Dave; one brother, Ronald; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Gainesville, Va. Inurnment to follow at Place of Peace in Bristow.

Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com.