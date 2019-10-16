John Anthony "Jack" Groholski Sr.

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of John Groholski. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA
20110
(703)-257-6028
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Gainesville, VA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BRISTOW, Va. — John "Jack" Anthony Groholski Sr., 86, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home in Bristow, Va.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61½ years, Annette (Toni); four children, JoAnn and husband Don, Debra, John and Susan and husband Dave; one brother, Ronald; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Gainesville, Va. Inurnment to follow at Place of Peace in Bristow.

Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.