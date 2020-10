Or Copy this URL to Share

PLYMOUTH — John Battista, of Plymouth, died Oct. 5, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life viewing on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.



