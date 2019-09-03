SAYREVILLE, N.J. – John Bernosky, age 63 of Sayreville, N.J., passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a 3 ½-year battle with brain cancer. Surviving is his beloved wife of 28 years Laurel (Lorenc) Bernosky. Funeral services will be at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home , 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, N.J., with a 9:30 a.m. funeral service at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.