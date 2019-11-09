WILKES-BARRE — Devoted family man John Joseph Casey, 81, a long-time resident of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and former resident of Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.

John was born on Apr. 27, 1938, the son of Edward and Elizabeth Casey, along with brother Teddy and sister Elizabeth, in Wilkes-Barre. From these humble beginnings anchored by a strong and loving family John lived a life of remarkable accomplishments and boundless generosity.

He is survived by his wife Carol; his two children, Jonathan and Cara (Trevor); and his grandchildren Catherine, Scarlett and Harper; as well as his sister, Elizabeth Tonrey.

John enrolled in the Military Academy after high school before attending Boston University and eventually earning his Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University, which led to an illustrious career as a business leader and entrepreneur. Over the course of his professional life he served as the Chairman & CEO of The Bostonian Group, Chairman & CEO of the American Network Group, and Chairman & CEO of Alexander Technologies.

John and his wife Carol were prominent members of the New England charitable community. John came from a long line of visionary political and social leaders, tracing back to his grandfather Congressman John J. Casey, who was noted for his formation of the first coal miners' unions and the passing of the original child labor laws. John served on the boards of Boston Catholic Charities, Red Auerbach Foundation, Italian Home for Children, and was a founder of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation Golf Tournament, among many others.

While his business success and charitable contributions to our world were of the highest caliber, he was a true family man and his most proud achievement was the love he generated and felt as a husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, cousin and surrogate family member to a seemingly endless line of family members and friends. His relentless strength, his magnanimous personality, and the pure kindness of his heart will truly be his most lasting legacy.

A service to honor and celebrate John's life will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Palm Beach at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring John's life can be made to Open Roads Academy, 1223 Wilshire Blvd, #351, Santa Monica, California, 90403, or online by visiting www.openroads.org.