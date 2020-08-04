1/1
John Conahan
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
WILKES-BARRE — John Conahan, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, died Aug. 2, 2020.

Born Oct. 19, 1942, in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late John Conahan and Isabelle Conahan.

John was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School.

John served on active duty in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

John was preceded in death by his wife Michalene (Humenansky).

He will be greatly missed by his sons, Sean, Brian and Neil; his sisters, Patricia Shumosky and Rosemary Lyons; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John's entire family is grateful for the care provided by the Veterans Administration.

Celebration of John's Life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. John will then be reunited with his wife in Clearwater, Fla.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
