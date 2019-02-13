PITTSTON — John "Bozo" Connors, 87, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Born in Pittston, John was the son of the late Michael and Catherine (Crane) Connors.

John was a graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. John's excellence in athletics awarded him with many college scholarships and he chose to attend William and Mary University. In college, John lettered in football, baseball and track. He then returned to St. John's High School, where he taught and coached football, baseball and basketball. John coached Pittston Little League baseball for many years. He was inducted into the St. John's, Central Catholic and Seton Catholic Wall of Fame in 2002 and the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. John worked and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. In his later years, he became an avid bowler and golfer.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Murphy) Connors; brothers Thomas, Harry and Joseph Connors; sisters Rosemary Spohrer, Regina Luke, Ann Brown and infant sisters, Margaret and Elizabeth.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Pat Mecca and husband Joseph, of Old Forge, Catherine Holly and husband Robert, of Duryea, Ann Brudzinski and husband David, of Duryea, Karen Dalton and husband William, of West Pittston, Rose Connors and Trudy Connors, both of Duryea; son Jim Connors, of Duryea; and grandchildren Vanessa Acey-Davis and husband Anthony, of Abington, Kerie Mecca, of Taylor, John Holly, Robert Holly, Katie Brudzinski and Allison Brudzinski, all of Duryea, Sarah Dalton, of West Pittston, and William Dalton and wife Sarah, of Indianapolis, Ind.; also sister Mary (Molly) Heffron, of Yatesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family would like to thank hospice of the Sacred Heart for its compassionate care.

To leave an online condolence, see John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.