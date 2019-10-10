WEST PITTSTON — John D. Cenera Jr., 64, of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 23, 1955, he was the son of the late John D. Cenera and Carolyn Pinola Cenera.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and the University of Scranton.

He was the owner and operator of Cenera Auto Parts, Exeter Avenue, West Pittston. He was an accomplished drummer and greatly enjoyed music, especially local bands. John had a zest for life; loved being around people, loved cars and loved to travel. His passion for life was only matched by his enthusiasm for a top cut of steak or seafood fra diavolo. John was a "Mr. Fix-It" and was always willing to help others. He was a loving father and grandfather.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Carl J. Cenera.

Surviving are his daughter, Dr. Cara Marie and her husband, Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, of Orefield; granddaughter Gianna Rose Guilfoyle; former wife, Paula Cenera, of Laflin; aunts Antoinette "Toni" Valenti, Mickie Briggs, and Rosalie Bugelholl and husband Robert; and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.

