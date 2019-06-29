LAUREL RUN — The Rev. John D. Mosley Sr., 74, of Laurel Run, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and pastor, received his final miracle early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019. He passed away at home surrounded by his family following an illness.

Born July 9, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John G. and Martha Burridge Mosley. He graduated from James M. Coughlin High School and served four years of active duty with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. He was a chef aboard the USS Wright and attained the rank of CS2.

For many years, he operated heavy equipment in construction, as well as serving as the pastor of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Middle Road, Nanticoke, for over 30 years.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department and fire police.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Mosley.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, the former Gloria M. Besancon; a son, John D. Mosley Jr. and wife Jaclyn; daughters Cindy S. Franklin and husband (Ron), Tina L. Messinger and husband Harvey and Tammy L. Mago and husband Henry; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Gail Hammerle and husband the Rev. David and Ruth Fisher and husband Craig; as well as nieces and nephews.

A private service to celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of the family.

"God is good."

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

To send online condolences and for more information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.