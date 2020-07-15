1/1
John "Scott" Dzury
SHAVERTOWN — John "Scott" Dzury, Shavertown, put up a courageous battle with ALS, passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Sandy Dzury and the step-son of the late George A. Tucker.

John enjoyed walking, the 80s music, including KISS and Alice Cooper. He very much enjoyed watching the Oakland A's play baseball and the Oakland Raiders football, and was a big fan of horror movies.

John had been employed until his illness became too much to bear. He was employed for almost 20 years by the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas, a job that he loved and the friends he had made. John also served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frances and Adolph Haines and his special dad, George A. Tucker.

Surviving are his mother, Sandy, sister, Shannon Dzury Dawson and her husband, Paul, of Maryland, step-brother, Anthony Tucker and his wife, Daenel, of Alabama, step-sister, Felicia Tucker Williams and her husband, Will, of Trucksville, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was close to his sister's two sons, Benjamin and Jack Dawson.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Dr. William Lewis, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.

Friends may call/visit Friday at the viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Disque Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA, c/o 524 E. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 18702, or Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post No. 672, 2974 Memorial Highway, Dallas, Pa., 18612 (Dallas American Legion).

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Intermountain Medical Group and the Hershey Medical Center for the care they gave while he fought his battle with ALS.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
