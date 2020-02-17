HANOVER TWP. — John E. Bohn, 84, of Hanover Township, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Jacob A. and Laura L. Aftewicz Bohn. John was a graduate of Hanover Township High School, class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1953 to 1961.

He was employed for 60 years as an auto parts manager, retiring from Stackhouse Auto Electric in West Pittston.

John was a member of All Saints Parish in Plymouth. He was a kind and gentle man who will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.

John was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Eagles, the 76ers and the Phillies.

On Jan. 19, 2019, the love of John's life, his wife of 62 years, Bernadine Ann Zinderavich Bohn, passed away. John and Bernie loved to travel and were always together. They are once again together in heaven.

John is survived by his children, Debbie Bohn, of Harrisburg, N.C., Judy Nat and her husband, Dave, of Plains Township and Jay Bohn and his wife, Sandy, of Nanticoke; grandchildren, Lisa Workman and her husband, James, of Harrisburg, N.C., Paula Jones and her fiancé, Matt Browning, of Harrisburg, N.C., D.J. Nat and his fiancée, Natalie Pacileo, of Pittston, Jackie Nat, of Forty Fort and Miranda Bohn, of Nanticoke; and great-grandchildren, Brody and Hailey Workman, Harrisburg, N.C.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Private Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

There will be no calling hours.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.