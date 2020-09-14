1/1
John E. Chmiel
{ "" }
PITMAN, N.J. — John E. Chmiel, of Pitman, N.J., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at United Methodist Community of Pitman Assisted Living.

Born May 5, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Sophie Slupcinski Chmiel.

John was a 1946 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and a graduate of Penn State University with an associate's degree in engineering.

He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and was self-employed as an electrician. He was also the electrical inspector for the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Before moving to Pitman, N.J., John was lifetime member of St. Mary's Maternity Church, now Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre.

John loved polka music and playing the accordion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy, in 2003; brother, Frank; and sisters, Josephine Gavis and Lottie Delikat.

Surviving is his daughter, Mary Ann Marcolongo and her husband, Raymond, of Mullica, N.J.; grandchildren, Suzanne and Jonathan; and a niece, Margie Dreier, of Wilkes-Barre.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations may be made to the UMC Foundation c/o Pitman Manor Assisted Living, 535 N. Oak Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
