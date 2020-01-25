John E. Styklunas, 99, loving father of two children and two grandchildren, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

John was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1920, in Wilkes-Barre, to John and Viktoria Styklunas. He served his country as a sonarman in the U.S. Navy and fought on small craft subchasers and destroyers in WWII and the Korean War. Following the war he was a longtime employee of ACME Markets, and lived in Kingston, with a summer cottage at Lake Carey. On June 6, 1946, he married Mildred Ann McHenry and they raised two sons, John P. and Dan Styklunas.

John had a passion for nature and loved to bird watch. He was an amateur ornithologist and could identify birds by song as well as sight. He was so good at it he earned the nickname of "Birdman" around Lake Carey, where he would take frequent nature walks and hikes. He also had a talent for poetry and song. His writing skills were so good, he would often pen love letters home for his shipmates who were not as skilled at expressing themselves. He was not shy about his passion for popular love songs and cowboy songs and would happily sing for friends and family throughout his retirement years.

John was preceded in death by his wife Mildred ("Mickey"). He is survived by his sons John P. and Dan, his granddaughters Grace and Aimee Styklunas and daughter-in-law Vicki Grodsky.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Holy Trinity Cemetery at Bear Creek in Wilkes-Barre. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.