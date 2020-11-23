NUTLEY, N.J. — John Edward (Jack) Suffren, 86, of Nutley, N.J., and a native of Wanamie, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, N.J.

Born in Nanticoke on June 1, 1934, he was a son of the late John and Gladys Womelsdorf Suffren. A graduate of Newport Township High School, class of 1952, he furthered his education receiving a Bachelor's degree from Wilkes College and later a Master's degree in mathematics from Montclair State University.

Prior to retiring, John was on the faculty of Nutley High School in Nutley, N.J., where he taught mathematics for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Suffren on Dec. 24, 1999.

John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Diane Suffren of Kingston; his dear friends, Ahn Germanario, Paul Germanario, Jennifer Germanario, Michelle Germanario, who is his Goddaughter, and Samuel Boateng. He will also be remembered by his many students, fellow faculty members and acquaintances.

His family regrets that, due to the current pandemic, there will be no public services or calling hours at this time. Private interment will be on the family plot in Newport Cemetery, Newport Township.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in John's memory to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

