WILKES-BARRE — John F. Dougherty, 76, formerly of the East End Section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Hampton House Nursing Home, Hanover Township. He was born May 18, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Thomas and Verna Heck Dougherty. A graduate of St. Mary's High School, he attended King's College. John was employed at Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut and later for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hampton House, Dr. Leonard Kuchemba, Heartland Hospice and Sr. Madonna for their love, care and concern for John.

Surviving are his sister, Barbara St. Hilaire and her husband, Stephen, of Bloomfield, New Jersey; brother, Thomas Dougherty, of Tunkhannock; nieces, Cheryl Migatz, Susan Rogers and Nicole St. Hilaire; nephew, Thomas St. Hilaire; great-nephews, Kevin and Edward; and great-nieces, Meredith and Elizabeth.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

