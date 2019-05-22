NANTICOKE — John F. Maciejczyk, 77, of Mechanicsburg, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill. He was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Nanticoke, to the late Dominic and Lottie (Litchkowski) Maciejczyk.

John was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, Class of 1959, and Kings College, Class of 1975. He retired with 33 years of service in NAVICP FMSO Code 95, Mechanicsburg. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War Era. John was a member of the Mechanicsburg American Legion Post 109 and the Mechanicsburg Club, where he served on the board of directors.

John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol (Niemiec) Maciejczyk; a daughter, Cheryl Marriott (Robin) and their children, Lindsey, William and Jacob, all of Carlisle; a son, Dr. John Maciejczyk (Rebecca) and their children, Emily and Daniel, all of Boalsburg; a sister, Mary Ann O'Neill, of Leesburg, Va.; a brother, Joseph Maciejczyk (Kathy), of Edwardsville; and many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, with visitation held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church narthex. Private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 400 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, or to a .

