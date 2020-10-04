MONTROSE — John F. Swire Sr., 92, of Montrose, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Endless Mountains Health Systems, Montrose. He was born in Loyalville on Dec. 25, 1927, to the late George and Aseaneth (Kocher) Swire. His wife, Lillian E. (Schoch) Swire, predeceased him in 2009.

Surviving are his six children and their significant others, George W. and Heidi Swire, of Delaware, John F. Swire Jr., of Bloomingdale, Dale E. and Pat Swire, of Kingston, Donna K. Nevis and Dennis Golliday, of Chambersburg, Jean A. and Daniel Canfield, of Montrose, Elizabeth M. and Marty Hontz, of Huntington Mills; two sisters and brother-in-law, Clara L. Lerch, of Indiana, Pa., Ellen J. and Donald Nevel, of Broadway, Pa.; sister-in-law, Linda Swire, of Frederick, Md.; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by three children, Cheryl A., Daniel L., and David E. Swire; seven brothers, Amos H., Corey M., Bruce W., Ralph V., Rush R., and Thomas J. Swire.

John was a WWII Army veteran, serving in Germany in Company B 2nd Battalion, 3rd platoon. He received awards for sharp shooting and WWII Victory Medal.

A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek, with Pastor John Ritchey officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations in John's name can be made to PatriotsCove.org, 4334 SR 29, South Noxen, PA 18636.