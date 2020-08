LAFLIN — John F. Yanko Jr., 56, of Laflin, died Aug. 27, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday in Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains. All those attending are asked to go directly to church Monday morning. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Masks and social distancing are required.