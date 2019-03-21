WILKES-BARRE — John Fixmer IV, 61, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly March 15, 2019.

John was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Toms River, N.J., to John Fixmer III and Jill Gravatt/Jeffers.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman growing up and spent much of his youth fishing and crabbing on the Barnegat Bay in Toms River, where a private interment will be held by family on April 7, 2019.

The dearest to us never really leave. John's huge heart, the way he cared and made us all laugh will always be with us.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Fixmer lII and Jill Gravatt/Jeffers, and sister Donna Fixmer.

John is survived by his sisters, Terri Spung and Tracy Lisi; his children, Brooke Zumba, Amee Fixmer, Tina Fixmer, John Fixmer V and Rashell Fixmer; grandchildren Collin, Zachary, McKenna, Madison, Avihan, Olivia, Oniyah, Cierra and Niklaus; and great-grandchild Greyson; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by so many.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.