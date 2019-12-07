PLAINS TWP. — John M. Florio, 91, a life resident of Plains Township, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Plains Township, he was the son of the late Michael and Clara (Siani) Florio.

John was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1946, and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

John was employed as a machinist and was co-owner of the Florio's family run businesses, Plains Paper Co. and Florio's Pizza.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Township, and the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Katherine Vorona; sisters Clara, Minnie, and Mary Florio and Margaret Ciali; brothers James, Anthony and Joseph Florio.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, the former Olga Yateshin; son Michael Florio and his wife, Jill, Jenkins Township; grandchildren Rachel Vorona Cote and her husband, Paul, Laura Vorona Selle and her husband, Nicholas, Sarah Jean Vorona, Megan Florio and John Florio; brother Robert Florio, Broomall; son-in-law Robert Vorona, Daniel Island, South Carolina; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the Katherine Florio Vorona Scholarship Program by visiting www.vasleepmedicine.org/awards.html.

For additional information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.