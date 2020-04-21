LEHMAN — John Frank Niezgoda passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on April 18, 2020.

He was born at home in Hunlock Creek, to Edwina Kapic and her husband Frank Niezgoda.

He lived in Lehman and graduated from Harter High School in West Nanticoke. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1963 to 1965, obtaining awards for expert marksmanship. Following his discharge, he worked for General Motors for several years, before beginning his career as a prison guard for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, retiring as a Captain after 29 years of service.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 31 years, Barbara Jean Niezgoda; his three children, Kimberly Ann Niezgoda, and John Paul Niezgoda, of Lehman, and Sue Lynn Niezgoda, of Spokane, Wash.; his nephew, James Wisnewski, of Pittston; his sister, Edwina Miner and her husband, Jerry Miner, of Italy, Texas. His uncle, Edward and Florence Niezgoda, of Lehman; several cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwina and Frank Niezgoda; his sister, Dorothy Chaplin and her husband, William Chaplin; his uncle, John and Helen Niezgoda, of Lehman; as well as his cousin, Dr. Paul Niezgoda.

John will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his tractors, he loved farming and was renowned for the sweet corn he grew every season with his beloved wife, Barbara, fixing any and all types of machinery, and for always being there for family and friends whenever they needed help with anything.

At this difficult time, with pandemic precautions, John will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

