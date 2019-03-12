WILKES-BARRE — John Frank Weiss, 56, of Wilkes-Barre, died March 1, 2019.

An avid runner for many years, John completed the highly competitive Boston Marathon in 2005 and 2006. He proudly served his country as a Unites States Marine. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. John is interred with his beloved parents and sisters in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local ROTC program at King's College. Checks can be made out to King's College and mailed to the following address: King's College, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. In the memo line, please write "Weiss Memorial - ROTC."