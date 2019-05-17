John G. Rokosz, loving husband and best friend to the love of his life, his wife, Janet Rokosz; the best father to his children, Carrie Dicton and husband Leonard, Tracy Cox and John Rokosz Jr. and wife Diane; a wonderful Poppie to his grandchildren, Nick, Adam and Annsley Dicton, Kylie and Tyler Cox and Jonathan, Jacob and Noah Rokosz; a brother to Walter Rokosz and his wife, Debbie; an uncle to Sarah Donovan; and great-uncle to nephew Grayson Donovan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 16, 2019. He has been reunited with his parents, Charles and Helen Rokosz, of Plymouth; his brother, the Rev. Fr. Charles Rokosz; nephew, Jeremy Rokosz; and all his aunts and uncles who preceded him in death.

John graduated from St. Vincent's High School, where he was a member of the state championship basketball team and senior class president. His latest work was for Mericle Commercial Real Estate. He was a PIAA official in football and basketball over a 40-year period, including games for district and state final titles. He was one of the original organizers for the Mountain Top area basketball league and a district director and organizer for ASA softball. He was voted member of the PA ASA Hall of Fame and the Luzerne County Hall of Fame, recognizing his fine efforts in promoting local, county and statewide sporting events.

John loved his family and has made countless memories for them to hold onto. He enjoyed traditions like the yearly family trip to Myrtle Beach, holiday gatherings and Friday night pizza. He was the king and ultimate ruler of the "buddy club," a special club he created for him and his grandchildren. His family always joked about him being a "mayor," always knowing someone everywhere he went. His dog, Lexie, will miss her morning Cheerios with dad. He will be truly missed by family and friends and will always be remembered for his kind, caring and joking personality.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, in All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth. Family and friends attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.

Friends are welcome to remember John from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .