John G. Supkoski, 89, concluded his earthly journey and entered into eternal life on Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020. He died peacefully in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with his family by his side.

John was born on Sept. 16, 1930, to the late John E. Supkowski and the late Anastasia (Nettie) Supkoski. He lived in Nanticoke for most of his life and last resided at Birchwood Nursing and Rehab Center, Middle Road, Nanticoke, since 2011.

He graduated from Nanticoke High School, Class of 1948, and proudly served his country as a medic in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the U.N. Service Medal and the National Defense Medal. He was employed as a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution, Dallas, for 26 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke. He proudly belonged to American Legion Post 350 and The 400 Club. He enjoyed watching football on TV (Eagles and Steelers), playing bingo, and definitely had a sweet tooth! Ice cream and Hershey Kisses were among his favorites.

He married the former Bernadine Byorick in 1957 and together they raised two daughters, Karen and Elaine.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Bernice Hiller, his brother Chester Supkowski, and his twin sister, who died at birth.

He is survived by daughters, Karen McElwee and husband David, of Bloomsburg; and Elaine Wall and husband Eugene, of San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by four grandchildren: Sean McElwee and wife Jennifer, of Milton; Christopher McElwee, of Palmyra; Courtney Wall, of San Diego, Calif., and Justin Wall, of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by former wife, Bernadine Supkoski, of Nanticoke.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from the Grontkowski Funeral Home, 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church, Nanticoke. Father James Nash will officiate. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The family would like to thank all who cared for John and enhanced the quality of his life, especially in his later years.