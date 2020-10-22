1/
John G. Zakarauskas
LAUREL RUN — John G. Zakarauskas, 72, of Laurel Run, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Township.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Stanley and Pauline Knauer Zakarauskas. John attended G.A.R. Memorial High School. John proudly served with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

John was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was formerly employed for many years as a contractor with various construction companies.

John was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie Herron Zakarauskas; brother, Stanley Zakarauskas and his sister, Petronella Dula.

John is survived by his children, Kelly Zakarauskas, of Wilkes-Barre, John Zakarauskas and his wife, Lorraine, of Nanticoke and Bernadette Hayes and her husband, James, of Ashley; grandchildren, John, Ryan, Harry, Mark, Andrew, James and Kristian; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Payton, Kasana, Paige, James and Mia Grace; brother, Joseph Zakarauskas and his wife, Cindy, of Bear Creek; nieces and nephews; and by his beloved dogs, Bella and Raven.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
