John C. Giarratano went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, to be rejoined with his beloved wife Lucia Rose Battaglia Giarratano, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by his family.

Born to immigrant parents Vincenzo and Teresa Lo Brutto Giarratano in New York City's Little Italy on April 5, 1922, John was their first child born to them in America.

As a teenager, John served in the C.C. Corp clearing land and planting Redwood trees on the West Coast. Afterwards, he served in the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Colorado during WWII, achieving the rank of gunner's mate first class.

In 1947 he met and married the love of his life, his beloved Lucia and they went on to have six children. Lucia preceded him in death in 1987 after 40 years of marriage. After a period of time John met and married Ann Sasso Giarratano, who also preceded him in death in 2011.

John was extremely proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and his teachings and was a founding member of the Mountain Top Family Church. He was loved by his church family as well as the Highland Park Senior Living staff where he resided for the last two years.

He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family, he is survived by son John Giarratano, Phoenixville; daughter Lucille Giarratano Harth and her husband, Robert, Manchester Township, New Jersey; son Gary Giarratano and his wife, Ronda, Shawnee, Kan., son, Daniel Giarratano, Harveys Lake, son David Giarratano and his wife Barbara, Drums; son James Giarratano, Dorrance; as well as 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements through McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday Feb. 10, 2020. Funeral is Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Internment at Stairville Cemetery, Dorrance.