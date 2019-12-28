John Paul Ginley, 92, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Allied Services Center City, Wilkes-Barre.

Born and raised in Sugar Notch, he was the only remaining child of Thomas J. and Bridget (McManamon) Ginley. His infectious smile, hearty laugh and twinkling eyes will be missed by those who just met him, but mostly by those who know him well.

John graduated from Sugar Notch High School and attended Penn State University. He served his country in the U.S. Army, a veteran of World War II, and was a member of the Sugar Notch American Legion. An electrician, John was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 since 1953. He loved his work and shared his enthusiasm for it with the students he taught during night classes at Luzerne County Community College.

He served his community as tax collector of Sugar Notch Borough for many years. After retiring John continued to work as a volunteer with Habitat with Humanity, assisting with electrical work on homes. A life-long learner and avid reader, he loved any books about history and took many classes at LCCC for personal enrichment. Traveling was a true passion and he had many fond memories of his excursions to Ireland, Hungry, the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and throughout the United States and Canada. An avid Notre Dame fan and member of the Hanover Township Notre Dame Club, John took many trips to see the "Fighting Irish." John was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Hafey Assembly Sugar Notch Council 12814.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan (Yuhas) Ginley; brothers Michael (Eleanor) Ginley, Thomas Ginley, Daniel (Marion) Ginley and Eugene (Janice) Ginley; sisters Mary (Joseph) Greiner, Elinor (Jack) Kearns, Rose (Harry) Meade, Margaret (Benjamin) Solomon, Alice C. Holmes (Joseph Cybuch, James Holmes), Theresa Ginley, and Ruth (Daniel) Wilverding; many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his daughters, Theresa (Jim) Kinney of Sugar Notch; Ann (Alfred) Cramton of Huntley, Illinois; grandson Sean (Diana); and great-grandson Beau of Englewood, New Jersey; many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Comprehensive Home Health Care, the dedicated Second Floor nurses and aides at Allied Services Center City and the compassionate care of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Lehman Family Funeral Home, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11 a.m. Monday from Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch. Friends and family attending funeral services are asked to go directly to the church.

Because John was a strong advocate for education, in lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to:

King's College Presidential Hope Fund, 133 North River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

"When Irish eyes are smiling, sure they'll steal your heart away"