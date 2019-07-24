PLYMOUTH TWP. — John H. Brunick, 91, of Plymouth Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Aug. 8, 1927, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Michael Brunick and Mary Weber Brunick. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1945, and a devoted member of All Saints Parish, formerly St. Vincent dePaul Church.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Pagnotti Enterprise.

John was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during WWII aboard the U.S.S. Winston AKA-94. He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Plymouth Council, Post 984.

John was a member of the Silver and Gold Club, Holy Name Society and Fathers Club of St. Vincent's dePaul Church. He was a member of the Senior Citizen Friendship Club, Plymouth, and was also a volunteer of the Christian Service Center, Plymouth. John was one of the original organizers of the Plymouth Township Recreation Association.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing on his boat.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Norman Brunick.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, the former Ann Buckley; daughter Kathleen Handley and her husband, Frank, of Plymouth Township; son John Pius Brunick, of Las Vegas, Nev.; granddaughter April Ann Cronauer and her husband, Glen, of Bear Creek Township; great-grandson Rowan John Cronauer; and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Larksville.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

