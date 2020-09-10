SHICKSHINNY — John (Jack) H. Deyo Jr., 81, of Shickshinny, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in his home.

John was born April 30, 1939. He was the son of John and Theresa Deyo.

He is survived by lifelong soulmate, companion and loving wife, Margaret (Fay) Deyo; daughter, Maggie Genne; sons; John, Joe, Jim and Jeff Deyo; daughter, Melissa Hilley, husband Jason; 22 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Amy Smith Edwards; daughter-in-laws, Renee Deyo and Leatha Deyo; son-in-law, Mike Genne.

John was a hardworking man who loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. He was very proud to be a father and grandfather. He had a special love for everyone in his family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at his family home.