1/1
John H. (Jack) Deyo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHICKSHINNY — John (Jack) H. Deyo Jr., 81, of Shickshinny, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in his home.

John was born April 30, 1939. He was the son of John and Theresa Deyo.

He is survived by lifelong soulmate, companion and loving wife, Margaret (Fay) Deyo; daughter, Maggie Genne; sons; John, Joe, Jim and Jeff Deyo; daughter, Melissa Hilley, husband Jason; 22 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Amy Smith Edwards; daughter-in-laws, Renee Deyo and Leatha Deyo; son-in-law, Mike Genne.

John was a hardworking man who loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. He was very proud to be a father and grandfather. He had a special love for everyone in his family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at his family home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved