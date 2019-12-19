WILKES-BARRE — John H. Kittrick, 84, of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Born Dec. 23, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre he was a son of the late Henry E. and Mary McGourty Kittrick.

A graduate of St. Mary's High School, John worked for InterMetro for nearly 40 years before retiring from its shipping department.

On July 20, 1957, John was married to the love of his life, Patrice Quigley. Together they raised their family.

John will be greatly missed by his wife, Patrice; children Coleen at home and Kevin of Hills borough, New Jersey; sisters Mary Ann Yale of Asheville, North Carolina and Agnes Kittrick of Lima, New York; brother-in-law Thomas Quigley; sister-in-law Margaret and her husband Edwin Nash; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of John'slife will begin Friday with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with gathering at followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in West Pittston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the charity of your preference.

Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at www.celebratehislife.com.