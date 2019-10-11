Times Leader Obituaries
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Jude
John H. McHale

John H. McHale Obituary

MOUNTAIN TOP — John H. McHale, 89, a resident of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 11, 2019.

Born July 12, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Leo and Mary Malone McHale.

John was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School. He was employed by Llewellyn Brothers printing company for several years and taught graphic arts at the Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational-Technical School before retiring.

John was a member of the Parish of St. Jude. He loved Notre Dame football, Saturday night dinners at Hottle's Restaurant and traveling with the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, the former Mary Joan McCormick.

Mary Joan died June 13, 2006. Brothers Cyril, Leo, William and Gerard also preceded him in death.

John will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses, Eileen and Tony Zaldonis, of Granby, Conn., Mary Jo and Ed Christiano, of Coal Township, Jack and Robbie McHale, of Kingston, Margaret Ann and Dave Forsberg, of Mountain Top, and Kathleen and Rich Krupa, of Mountain Top; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

John's entire family extends special thanks to Zurab Manjavidze for the excellent care he provided to John at home for the past 18 months.

Celebration of John's life will begin with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Jude.

Memories and condolences may be share with John's family at www.celebratehislife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
