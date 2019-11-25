|
PITTSTON — John (Jack) H. Thubbron, 84, of Pittston, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Gardens at East Mountain.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John W. and Florence LaCava Thubbron.
Jack was employed as a truck driver for 35 years at the former Fowler and Williams and also was owner of J&F Casual Wholesale, Pittston.
Surviving are his wife, the former Rosemary Constantino, with whom he was married 67 years on Nov. 15, a daughter Florine and her husband Daniel Wascavich, Suscon, and a son John (Jack) and his wife, Mary Kay, Ransom; grandchildren, Douglas J., Timothy, and John Thubbron; and great-grandchildren Trinity, Kierstynne, and Raelynne, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are a brother, William Thubbron, and a sister Louise Stasik, both of Duryea.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Morello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. The Rev. Joseph Elston, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton.
Memorial donations may be made to the , at .
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.