WILKES-BARRE — John F. Hozlock, Jr. of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 14, 1962, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John F. and Leona Yaskoweak Hozlock. A graduate of Coughlin High School he was formerly employed as a welder and a truck driver. He was an avid fisherman and was always willing to give a helping hand and never expected anything in return. He always made friends wherever he went.

Surviving are his wife, Karen; son James Hozlock, both of Rhode Island; siblings Roxanne Gubbiotti, Lori Jean Hozlock, Michele (Stephen) Opeka, Renee Hozlock, Michael Hozlock, Kim Hozlock, Brenda (Stanley) Durko; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.