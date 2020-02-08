Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hughes Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — John R. Hughes, 72, of Wilkes-Barre died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born March 11, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ann Paciga Hughes.

John was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School.

John proudly served our country as a sailor of the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970.

An enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, John was a fan of Eagles football, a good cook and a trivia master. He enjoyed hosting dart parties for family and friends.

John was the third-generation proprietor of the Oregon Inn in Wilkes-Barre for 45 years.

His wife, Lonnie Gregory Hughes, preceded him in death in 2014.

John will be greatly missed by his son, Adam of Dillsburg; sisters Carol Carpenter of Shrewsbury, Karen Fritzges of Trucksville, Annette and her husband, John Wallace, of Plymouth Township and Robin and her husband, Daniel Chabot, of Gananoque, Ontario; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of John's life will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at www.celebratehislife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now