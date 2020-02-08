|
WILKES-BARRE — John R. Hughes, 72, of Wilkes-Barre died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Born March 11, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ann Paciga Hughes.
John was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School.
John proudly served our country as a sailor of the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970.
An enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, John was a fan of Eagles football, a good cook and a trivia master. He enjoyed hosting dart parties for family and friends.
John was the third-generation proprietor of the Oregon Inn in Wilkes-Barre for 45 years.
His wife, Lonnie Gregory Hughes, preceded him in death in 2014.
John will be greatly missed by his son, Adam of Dillsburg; sisters Carol Carpenter of Shrewsbury, Karen Fritzges of Trucksville, Annette and her husband, John Wallace, of Plymouth Township and Robin and her husband, Daniel Chabot, of Gananoque, Ontario; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of John's life will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Times Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020